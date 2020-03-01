Naji Marshall’s heroic shot lifts Xavier over Georgetown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX19) - Xavier took another major step toward March Madness with a 66-63 win over Georgetown on Sunday afternoon.
With the game tied, Naji Marshall drilled a step-back three-pointer to give the Musketeers the lead with four seconds left to seal the win.
Marshall finished with a game-high 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Tyrique Jones also recorded a double-double with his 18 points and 13 rebounds. The Musketeers survived in a game where they turned it over 23 times.
Xavier, winning six of their last eight games, improved to 8-8 in the Big East after opening 1-4. They also picked up a third “Quad One” victory - a number that will help the Musketeers when it comes to seeding in the NCAA tournament.
Xavier (19-10, 8-8) wraps up the regular season with a game on Wednesday night at Providence, before coming home to face Butler on senior night on Saturday.
