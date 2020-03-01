ODOT to make changes on Butler County intersection

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is taking a big step to change a dangerous intersection by clearing the way for a roundabout.
Crashes are a regular occurrence on State Route 73 and Jacksonburg Road in Wayne Township.
Alexa and Daxton Perry died at this intersection in the fall of 2019 and in Feb. 2015, FOX19NOW reported a crash that took another life along this stretch.
Now, there is a visible change coming to the intersection that will become a roundabout.
“It’s always related to safety,” said the Public Information Officer, Kathleen Fuller. “So, this was one location that was identified several years ago as a safe for a safety improvement and the roundabout is basically the safest alternative that we have for that location.”
The hope is to have prep work done on the land by the end of March. At that point, ODOT will sell the project and hope to have construction complete by the end of the summer or early fall.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.