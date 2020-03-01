Prosecutor, Ohio AG to seek suspension of Dennard from office if she doesn’t resign by Tuesday

Curt Hartman, the attorney who filed the lawsuit to remove Dennard from office on behalf of anti-tax activist Mark Miller, Miller’s three sons and State Rep. Tom Brinkman, R_Mt. Lookout said in a statement to FOX19 NOW: “The ultimatum issued by Joe Deters clearly vindicates the complaint we filed last week to start the citizen-initiated process for the removal of Tamaya Dennard. We are pleased to see Joe Deters and David Yost now engaging in the process to help clean up Cincinnati City Hall. The citizens and taxpayers of Cincinnati deserve a government that puts those citizens and taxpayers first.”