Pups and pizza: NY restaurant putting shelter dogs on delivery boxes

Pups and pizza: NY restaurant putting shelter dogs on delivery boxes
A New York pizza restaurant is putting shelter pups on its delivery boxes. (Source: Niagra SCPA Facebook)
February 29, 2020 at 7:55 PM EST - Updated February 29 at 8:18 PM

NIAGARA, N.Y. (FOX19) - A New York animal shelter is getting some help from a local pizza show to help the shelter’s pups find forever homes.

Niagara SPCA announced on Facebook Friday it’s teaming up with Just Pizza and Wing Company, which will be putting photo flyers of shelter dogs on its delivery pizza boxes.

But the teamwork doesn’t stop there.

As an added incentive, if a customer decides to adopt one of the shelter dogs, they can bring the flyer with them and present it to Niagara SPCA to get a $50 gift certificate to Just Pizza!

We are so excited to share that we have teamed up with our friends at Just Pizza & Wing Co. Amherst, NY Location to help...

Posted by Niagara SPCA on Friday, February 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.