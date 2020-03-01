Pups and pizza: NY restaurant putting shelter dogs on delivery boxes

NIAGARA, N.Y. (FOX19) - A New York animal shelter is getting some help from a local pizza show to help the shelter’s pups find forever homes.
Niagara SPCA announced on Facebook Friday it’s teaming up with Just Pizza and Wing Company, which will be putting photo flyers of shelter dogs on its delivery pizza boxes.
But the teamwork doesn’t stop there.
As an added incentive, if a customer decides to adopt one of the shelter dogs, they can bring the flyer with them and present it to Niagara SPCA to get a $50 gift certificate to Just Pizza!
