Rain to start the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A slow-moving front will provide rain chances from Monday into mid-day on Tuesday.
Expect showers and a few rumbles of thunder Monday with temps in the low to mid 50’s.
Rain should be winding down by early afternoon Tuesday. High temps Tuesday will climb back into the mid 50’s with skies clearing into the evening.
Wednesday into the upcoming weekend looks primarily dry and mild with only one chance for any precipitation occurring on Thursday night. T
hat is a quick moving system and should be clear of the region by early Friday morning.
Temperatures remain near or above normal through the period.
