Addyston police chief quits amid suspension, accusations of buying, selling guns

ADDYSTON (FOX19) - The police chief in the Hamilton County village of Addyston has quit amid an investigation and accusations he bought guns and bullets that can go through body armor and sold them in a scheme he concealed from his bosses, the village solicitor said Monday.
Addyson Village Council held an emergency meeting Sunday to accept Dorian La Course’s resignation, attorney Bob Kelly tells FOX19 NOW.
In a letter late last month, Mayor Lisa Mears notified the chief he was suspended without pay.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Sunday his office is not involved in the case. He said federal authorities in Indiana are handling it.
“He was buying automatic weapons cheap and selling them at a premium,” Deters said.
LaCourse was appointed police chief in October 2013.
It’s not clear who is the acting police chief now.
The mayor’s letter to the chief reveals an internal investigation found he used his position to buy and then sell guns and ammunition without village council approval and kept the money.
The bullets pierce body armor and are illegal in Ohio, according to the mayor’s letter.
She also accused him of:
- Forging paperwork to buy the weapons
- Providing incorrect information about how the weapons he purchased would be used
- Providing incorrect information on orders about the number of officers working in Addyston
A full hearing on the matter was expected Monday night at the village council meeting, according to the mayor’s letter to the chief.
Now, the mayor is expected to release binders of evidence collected during the investigation at the meeting.
FOX19 NOW recently asked the chief if he was under investigation of any sort.
He responded not to his knowledge and referred us to the mayor.
