Addyston police chief suspended, accused of buying and selling guns, ammo

ADDYSTON (FOX19) - The police chief of the Hamilton County village of Addyston is accused of buying guns and bullets that can go through armor and selling them in a scheme he concealed from his bosses while pocketing the money.
Dorian LaCourse is suspended without pay pending, according to a letter to him from Mayor Lisa Mear.
The letter reveals an internal investigation found the chief used his position to buy and then sell guns and ammunition without village council approval and keep the money.
The bullets pierce body armor and are illegal in Ohio, according to the mayor’s letter.
She also accuses him of:
- Forging paperwork to buy the weapons
- Providing incorrect information about how the weapons he purchased would be used
- Providing incorrect information on orders about the number of officers working in Addyston
A full hearing on the matter will take place Monday at the village council meeting, according to her letter to the chief.
FOX19 NOW recently asked the chief if he was under investigation of any sort.
He responded not to his knowledge and referred us to the mayor.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Sunday his office is not involved in the case. He said federal authorities in Indiana are handling it.
“He was buying automatic weapons cheap and selling them at a premium,” Deters said.
LaCourse was appointed police chief in October 2013.
It’s not clear who is the acting police chief now in his absence.
Police officials told us they have been instructed to not respond to any questions and directed us to the mayor and council clerk who did not respond to requests for comment last week.
On Sunday, the village clerk wrote in an email to us she would provide that name on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.