Buffalo looks for home win vs Miami

SENIOR STUDS: Buffalo's Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.SOLID SIBANDE: Nike Sibande has connected on 31.5 percent of the 92 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 81.5 percent of his foul shots this season.