Councilman Greg Landsman joins calls for Tamaya Dennard to step down

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Calls are growing for Cincinnati City Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard to resign.
Councilman Greg Landsman is now joining those who say she should step down.
“What matters most for the City and those we serve, is for us to be totally focused on the job we were elected to do," he said in a statement Monday. "Tamaya needs to be focused on her legal issues. She should step down, for the City’s sake and for hers.”
Dennard is accused of bribery, attempted extortion and wire fraud in what federal officials say was a scheme to exchange her votes for money.
Landsman disclosed just last week he loaned her $1,000 last year after she asked him to do it and said he considered her a friend at the time.
He said he checked with the city solicitor’s office to make sure the loan was OK.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost both said Sunday they plan to seek Dennard’s suspension from office if she does not resign by Tuesday.
Deters said he also plans to file a new state charge of bribery against her if she doesn’t quit.
Dennard’s attorney, Erik Laursen, declined comment Sunday.
We have a message into him Monday and will update this story when we hear back.
Last week, he said Dennard would resist efforts to remove her from office.
“We’re going to defend, we’re going to move forward, and Tamaya will continue to fight,” Laursen said Friday.
Other attorneys representing the councilwoman said in a statement on her behalf last week she would make a decision about her seat by the end of this week.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.