City Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard resigns

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard has resigned.
The announcement Monday comes amid growing calls for her to step down after her arrest last week on federal charges of bribery, attempted extortion and wire fraud.
“It is with great sadness that I announce my resignation effective today, March 2, 2020,” she said in a statement released by her lawyers. "The last thing I want is to be a distraction from the work that needs to be done for this City. My main focus has been the people I serve. I need all my time and energy to address these charges against me. It is for this reason I have decided to step aside.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank my supporters who have stood by me during this difficult time. I want to thank my incredible teammates who have worked so hard to churn out good policies and legislation. Lastly, I want to express my deepest, most heartfelt gratitude to the people of Cincinnati for allowing me the greatest honor of serving my hometown in this capacity.”
Dennard is accused in what federal officials say is a scheme to exchange her votes for money.
Earlier Monday, Councilman Greg Landsman and Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman both said in separate statements it was time for her to go.
“What matters most for the City and those we serve, is for us to be totally focused on the job we were elected to do," Landsman said. "Tamaya needs to be focused on her legal issues. She should step down, for the City’s sake and for hers.”
Landsman disclosed just last week he loaned her $1,000 last year after she asked him to do it and said he considered her a friend at the time.
He said he checked with the city solicitor’s office to make sure the loan was OK.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost both said Sunday they plan to seek Dennard’s suspension from office if she does not resign by Tuesday.
Deters said he also plans to file a new state charge of bribery against her if she doesn’t quit. He released a statement Monday:
“I called yesterday for the resignation of Tamaya Dennard from Cincinnati City Council.
Should Ms. Dennard not resign within 48 hours, I am prepared to go to the grand jury to seek a state criminal charge against her. Ohio Attorney General David Yost and I are also prepared to move forward with a petition to the Ohio Supreme Court asking them to take action to remove Ms. Dennard.
I am also in discussion with the US Attorney about how best to handle this issue."
