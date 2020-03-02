Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski and Emil Bemstrom scored on power plays during Columbus' four-goal, third-period rally and the slumping Blue Jackets stunned the Vancouver Canucks 5-3. Riley Nash and Gustav Nyquist also scored in the third period for Columbus, which ended a two-game skid and moved three points ahead of Carolina for the second Eastern Conference wild card. It was the Blue Jackets' first regulation win since Feb. 7 and their second victory in 11 games. Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored for Vancouver. The Canucks have dropped three in a row and six of their last seven games on the road.