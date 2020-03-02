Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski and Emil Bemstrom scored on power plays during Columbus' four-goal, third-period rally and the slumping Blue Jackets stunned the Vancouver Canucks 5-3. Riley Nash and Gustav Nyquist also scored in the third period for Columbus, which ended a two-game skid and moved three points ahead of Carolina for the second Eastern Conference wild card. It was the Blue Jackets' first regulation win since Feb. 7 and their second victory in 11 games. Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored for Vancouver. The Canucks have dropped three in a row and six of their last seven games on the road.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — uane Washington Jr. tied a career high with 20 points and No. 23 Ohio State surged late to beat No. 19 Michigan 77-63 on Sunday. CJ Walker had 15 points, and brothers Andre and Kaleb Wesson each added 14 for the Buckeyes. They have won three straight and eight of their last 10. Ohio State swept the season series against rival Michigan, winning 61-58 in Ann Arbor on Feb. 4, and reached 20 wins for the third straight season. Franz Wagner had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines.
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 21 points, Nate Hinton had 16 and No. 25 Houston beat Cincinnati 68-55. Sasser shot 8 of 16, including 5 of 12 on 3-pointers. Caleb Mills added 15 points for Houston, which shot 36%. The Cougars moved back into a tie atop the American Athletic Conference with Tulsa, one game ahead of Cincinnati. Tre Scott had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Jarron Cumberland added 11 points for the Bearcats. Cincinnati shot 35% but made just 6 of 25 in the second half.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Naji Marshall made a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left to lead Xavier to a 66-63 win over Georgetown on Sunday. On the subsequent possession for the Hoyas, Terrell Allen missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Musketeers to hang on for the victory. Marshall had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Musketeers. Tyrique Jones had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five steals for Xavier. Jahvon Blair had 18 points for the Hoyas, whose losing streak reached four games. Jamorko Pickett added 12 points. Jagan Mosely had 11 points and seven assists.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarrayan scored in the 56th minute and the Columbus Crew blanked New York City FC 1-0. It was the season opener for both clubs. Zelarrayan bounced off a defender as the ball arrived in the box, spun around and left-footed it into the top far corner from 16 yards. The Crew outshot New York City FC 11 to five, with seven shots on goal to three for New York City FC. Eloy Room recorded three saves for Columbus. Sean Johnson had six saves for New York City FC.
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Duncan and Kaku scored early goals and the New York Red Bulls beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 in their MLS opener. Duncan scored in the 16th minute when he took a soft pass from Florian Valot and punched it in as he ran down the left side of the box. Nine minutes later, Valot found Kaku at the center of the box and he tapped it in with his left foot from 16 yards out. Daniel Royer also scored for New York. Allan Cruz and Jurgen Locadia scored for Cincinnati.