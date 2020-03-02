How scammers are using coronavirus to get at your money

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Scammers are using coronavirus to take advantage of people during a vulnerable time.
With new information coming out every day about the spread of coronavirus, scammers are looking at opportunities to make money from it. One way they do that is to spread amazing news of a cure or a new safety product from a relatively unknown company.
This has happened before with microcap stocks, or penny stocks. Information about the company is often vuery limited and the stock is priced very low. This makes it very hard to determine the value of that company. IT can be very tempting to invest in it as yo watch the stock price go up, based on false information... and the cameras make their money.
Meanwhile, Facebook says it has banned ads that mention “prevention” or “remedy” when talking about coronavirus. They have also banned these ads on Facebook Marketplace.
Don’t assume if you see an ad on Facebook that it’s therefore legitimate.
