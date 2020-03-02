Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg opened February by sharing victory with one of the Democratic Party's best-known figures and ended it with a humbling defeat at the hands of another. Yet his unlikely path over the last 30 days exceeded virtually everyone's expectations of his presidential ambitions, except perhaps his own. The former mayor of Indiana's fourth largest city, an openly gay 38-year-old whose name most voters still can't pronounce, formally suspended his White House bid Sunday night. He did so acknowledging that he no longer had a viable path to the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, even after finishing in the top four in each of the first four contests of the 2020 primary season.