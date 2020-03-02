Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Last year was a tumultuous one for Dayton, Ohio, that included a mass killing. This year, people are looking to their college basketball team to lift their spirits. And the team isn't disappointing. The Flyers have risen to No. 4 in The AP's national rankings. That's Dayton's highest in 64 years and the best start in school history. Dayton native and senior guard Trey Landers escaped the mass shooting to help lead a team “that makes people smile.” The city's mayor had adopted an unofficial slogan that the city would “get through the winter with the Flyers.” But she never expected just how spirit-lifting the team would be.