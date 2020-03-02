Man barricaded in Springfield Twp. home after reported stabbing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home after a reported stabbing at a Sprinfield Township Monday afternoon.
Police responded to the 10000 block of Toulon Drive around 11:40 a.m.
According to dispatch, a son stabbed his mother.
Hamilton County dispatchers said a SWAT alert has been activated.
The mother was taken to UC Medical Center. The extent of her injuries are unknown.
