2nd man arrested in 48 hours for soliciting sex with 15-year-old, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A second man has been arrested for soliciting sex with a minor, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
Jones says 59-year-old John Gaz believed he was communicating with a 15-year-old male however, it was the Butler County investigations division talking to him.
After agreeing to meet him at a location, Gaz was met by police and taken into custody.
Detectives executed multiple search warrants and he was booked into the Butler County Jail for importuning.
This arrest comes less than 48 hours after detectives arrested Stewart Dickerson of West Chester for the same charge.
“Individuals that come to Butler County to prey on our children and engage in this disgusting behavior will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Jones said.
In both cases, electronic devices were seized and are being analyzed, according to Jones
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.