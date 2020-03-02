Purdue faces tough test vs No. 18 Iowa

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa's Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Ryan Kriener have combined to account for 59 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 64 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.GIFTED GARZA: Garza has connected on 35.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 25 over his last five games. He's also converted 64.1 percent of his free throws this season.