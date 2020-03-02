Rain moves in for your Monday, even some thunder possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A slow-moving front will provide rain chances from Monday into mid-day on Tuesday. Rain will pick up during the morning drive, and then become on and off into this evening. Some thunder is possible as the rain moves out Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will rise into the mid 50′s on Monday.
Rain should be winding down by early afternoon Tuesday. High temps Tuesday will climb back into the mid 50’s with skies clearing into the evening.
Wednesday into the upcoming weekend looks primarily dry and mild with only one chance for any precipitation occurring on Thursday night.
Temperatures remain near or above normal through the period into the low to mid 50′s.
