Rain scattered the next day, with a mainly dry week ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On and off rain showers for the remainder of your afternoon, with a round of some steadier rain late evening and early overnight. We could hear some thunder, but not severe.
Temperatures will rise into the mid 50′s on Monday.
Rain should be winding down by early morning on Tuesday. High temps Tuesday will climb back into the mid 50’s with skies clearing into the evening.
Wednesday into the upcoming weekend looks primarily dry and mild with only one chance for any precipitation occurring on Thursday night.
Temperatures remain near or above normal through the period into the low to mid 50′s
