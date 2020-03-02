Reading nook opens at neighborhood health clinic

NORTH FAIRMOUNT (FOX19) - A reading nook is opening at a neighborhood health clinic in North Fairmount on Monday, which is National Read Across America Day.
The first PNC Grow Up Great Literacy Nook will be dedicated at 8:30 a.m. at the Hopple Street Neighborhood Health Clinic, 2750 Beekman St.
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital President and CEO Michael Fisher and Board Chair Jane Portman are expected to attend.
The nook will provide books for patients to read as they wait to be seen by the doctor.
The PNC Foundation will also announce a major grant that will total several hundred thousand dollars to support Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and their “Prescription for Reading” program to promote early childhood literacy in the community.
