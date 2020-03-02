SkyStar Wheel at The Banks moving for new, larger wheel

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - SkyStar is moving to make way for the construction of a new, larger wheel.
It is being packed up on Monday, March 2 to head to California for the Golden Gate Park’s 150th anniversary.
The new 180-foot-high observation wheel will be the first of its kind in the U.S. with a cable-supported design instead of traditional steel.
Plans are being submitted to the City of Cincinnati’s Planning and Development Commission and once approved, construction of the new SkyStar wheel will begin.
Manufacturing, shipping, and assembly of the wheel is expected to take nine months.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.