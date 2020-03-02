Tri-State boy diagnosed with exceedingly rare genetic condition: ‘It just breaks my heart’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Days are busy for the Pitcher family. Two-year-old Asher is a mainstay at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
"Right now, oh my goodness, he goes to (Children’s) two times a week for two hours for PT, OT and speech (therapy), Asher’s Mom, Stacie Pitcher tells FOX19 NOW.
Asher also needs a fair amount of help with his daily routine. Waking, eating and getting around are all a challenge for the boy. Additionally, he has seizures, feeding problems and a range of issues that could impact him for the rest of his life.
Asher’s list of doctors is already long. Stacie says he sees a neurologist for seizures, an opthamologist for his eye problems and a cardiologist as well.
Beatrix Wong, MD, is Asher’s geneticist at Cincinnati Children’s. She says the source of his problems is an genetic mutation, NAA-15.
Patients with NAA-15 have various levels of intellectual disability, developmental delays, autism spectrum disorder and congenital cardiac anomalies, Wong explains. The intellectual disability can vary from mild to severe, and behavioral issues can exist as well.
The diagnosis came as a surprise to his parents.
“They came back and said, ‘We found a mutation, NAA-15. You and dad are not carriers of this.’” Stacie recalled. “And I was like, ‘Wait a minute, what?’"
It isn’t just an anomalous mutation either; NAA-15 is exceedingly rare. There are reportedly just 38 diagnosed cases so far.
That’s part of the problem in forecasting Asher’s life with the mutation. Doctors say the oldest living person with it is 16, but that isn’t necessarily due to its severity. The mutation is such a new characterization for doctors, there could be more undiagnosed cases than they know of.
Prognosis aside, Asher’s present offers enough to keep his parents occupied — not always pleasantly.
“It’s so heartbreaking that as a mom I’m not gonna be able to help my child in any way," Stacie said. "It just breaks my heart.”
Stacie finds support through Facebook groups that involve mothers whose children have NAA-15.
She and her husband also set up a GoFundMe. They’re working towards a goal of buying a wheelchair accessible van for Asher and his siblings.
