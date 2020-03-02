UIC faces IUPUI in Horizon tourney

TEAM LEADERS: Illinois-Chicago's Tarkus Ferguson has averaged 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Godwin Boahen has put up 10.4 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Marcus Burk has averaged 21.3 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 16.7 points.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 38.2 percent of the 233 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 19 over the last three games. He's also converted 78 percent of his free throws this season.