Vehicle crashes into Westwood business

WESTWOOD (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Westwood business early Monday.
They are on scene at Footaction in the Western Hills Plaza on Glenwood Avenue.
Officers said they responded about 6:30 a.m. when a vehicle careened through the front glass doors and window.
No injuries were reported.
Police said they are investigating this as a potential crime such as burglary as opposed to an auto accident.
