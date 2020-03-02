Vehicle crashes into Westwood business

Vehicle crashes into Westwood business
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | March 2, 2020 at 7:12 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 7:12 AM

WESTWOOD (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Westwood business early Monday.

They are on scene at Footaction in the Western Hills Plaza on Glenwood Avenue.

Officers said they responded about 6:30 a.m. when a vehicle careened through the front glass doors and window.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they are investigating this as a potential crime such as burglary as opposed to an auto accident.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.