Vehicle crashes into Westwood store in smash 'n grab

Car crashes through business in Western Hills Plaza
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Lauren Minor | March 2, 2020 at 7:12 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 8:08 AM

WESTWOOD (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a vehicle crashed into a Westwood business in a smash 'n grab burglary.

They are on scene at Footaction USA in the Western Hills Plaza on Glenwood Avenue.

Officers responded about 6:30 a.m. when a vehicle careened through the front glass doors and window.

No injuries were reported, but police say they are investigating this as a crime.

