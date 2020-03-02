Vehicle crashes into Westwood store in smash 'n grab

WESTWOOD (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a vehicle crashed into a Westwood business in a smash 'n grab burglary.
They are on scene at Footaction USA in the Western Hills Plaza on Glenwood Avenue.
Officers responded about 6:30 a.m. when a vehicle careened through the front glass doors and window.
No injuries were reported, but police say they are investigating this as a crime.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.