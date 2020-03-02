William Mallory: The first black majority floor leader in the Ohio House

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - William Mallory Senior was not only the state’s first black person and longest to serve as majority leader in the Ohio House - he also used his legislative political mastery to help save things like the Cincinnati Museum Center back in 1986 from being demolished.
“He always wanted to use his position to help others. He wanted to uplift those who are in need. Help to marginalize the disadvantaged,” said Joe Mallory, his son who is also the first vice president of the Cincinnati branch of the NAACP.
Mallory Sr. was a key player in the construction of the Riverfront - as well as Fountain Square.
The West End native had a passion for politics which started at a very young.
“He was 12-years-old when he wanted to attend a meeting that was going on in the west end,” said his son Mark Mallory, former mayor of Cincinnati. “He went to the door because he wanted to go in and the guy says, ‘you’re too young to come into this meeting.’ And another guy came to the door and said, ‘what’s going on?’ He said, ‘well this young guy wants to come into the meeting’ and he said, ‘if he wants to come let him come in.’ And that started his entry into politics.”
Fast forward to 1966 - Mallory, is the first president of the West End Community Council and is now running to be a state representative.
He wasn’t going to let anyone hold him back. Not even his own party.
“When my father, when he first ran in 1966, he ran without the party’s endorsement. He ran against someone the party was endorsing. And he beat him and he never looked back," Joe said.
“Well, my dad was a people person,” Mark said. “He didn’t drive so he walked the streets of the West End. He caught the bus everywhere he went or he hitched a ride. There are many people in this city that can say yeah, ‘I gave your dad a ride.’ When he was going downtown - that connection to people was important to his leadership style and his success.”
Mallory Sr. would serve the house for over two decades, retiring in 1994 with a bevy of legislative feats.
"So in the time that he was there and he was there for a total of 28 years, He sponsored or co-sponsored more than 600 pieces of legislation," Mark said.
According to the Cincinnati Museum Center, his feats include the first statewide prevention drug program and the Urban Minority Alcohol Drug Outreach Program. He also put together a home furlough program for non-violent prisoners upon their release from prison.
But what his son’s feel may be his biggest accomplishment was taking on the Establishment -in the election of municipal court judges.
“The suit was filed in 1986 because my father believed that the process of countywide at large election of judges diluted the black vote,” said his son Dwane Mallory, a Hamilton County Municipal Court judge.
Mallory Sr. believed there was discrimination involved in the election process for judges on a countywide level. So he filed a lawsuit - once again challenging the establishment.
“Ultimately, my father sued his own party. He sued the democratic governor, he sued the head of the Board of Elections, who was the GOP chairman as well. He sued other members of his party... the secretary of state,” said Dwane.
“Well I was with him on the day he filed the lawsuit to change the way municipal court judges are elected,” said Mark. “He came to me and said, ‘I want you to take me downtown.’ Remember he didn’t drive. ‘I want you to take me downtown.’ And I said I have something else I am working on. I can’t take you right now. He said, ‘Come on you are going to be apart of history today.’ I said dad you say that everyday. So I took him down to the Western Hotel. There was a big press conference there. That’s when he filed the lawsuit to change the way judges are elected in Hamilton County and he was right. That was the day history was made,” Mark continued.
The battle lasted six years, but his impact lasts till this very day.
