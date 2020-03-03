Addyston police chief’s purchase of 64 machine guns drew feds attention in 2018

“My concern for the moment is there has been a request for 64 machine guns for demonstration over the past year which is a rather large amount. Thus far it appears the FFL has in their possession approximately 22 and a pending request for several more which are on hold by me for the moment. Also, I have already found some of the machine guns for sale on gun broker and arms lists and being sold as new in the box. Meaning, they have not been fired leading me to believe the intended purpose was not to demonstrate for the police department.”