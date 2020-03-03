Addyston police chief’s purchase of 64 machine guns drew feds attention in 2018

ADDYSTON (FOX19) - More than 2,000 pages of an internal investigation released Monday are shedding new light on what led up to the suspension and ultimately resignation of Addyston’s police chief.
Village Council Members accepted Dorian LaCourse’s resignation in an emergency meeting Sunday.
Mayor Lisa Mear wrote in a letter to the chief when he was suspended last month that the investigation found he bought and sold guns and armor-piercing bullets without village approval or knowledge and created phony purchase orders and inflated the number of officers working in the department to do it.
LaCourse is accused of selling the weapons, which he purchased under his position as the police chief, to other entities, also without the knowledge or consent of the village council, her letter states. Records released Monday show most of the transactions were between LaCourse and Marcum Firearms and Tri-State Gun and Custom Works, both of Indiana.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said Sunday his office is not involved in the case at this point. He said federal authorities in Indiana are handling it.
“He was buying automatic weapons cheap and selling them at a premium,” Deters told FOX19 NOW.
Village officials said Monday LaCourse tried to buy two assault rifles several years ago, but Council said no.
Then, in 2018, an investigator with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives contacted LaCourse after noticing he was acquiring a large number of machine guns in the past year - 64 for such a small police force, records released Monday show.
Addyston has only one full time officer and eight part-time ones patrolling the village of about 1,000 people.
At the same time the chief was acquiring the large number of machine guns, federal officials also notified a federally licensed firearm dealer selling weapons only obtainable by law enforcement and the company was using letters signed off by “Addyston PD,” according to one email to from an ATF agent, Mark Doran, to LaCourse.
The investigator explained in his correspondence to the chief one of his duties was to review machine gun transfers in the U.S.
“I have encountered a situation in the past where letters were forged or the letters were being provided to assist the FFL in obtain what federal law considers non-transferable machine guns,” Doran wrote.
“The letters obtained from the police department are supposed to serve as notification to the selling FFL and the ATF that the police department plans to purchase similar machine guns for official duty purposes only and they are needed for demonstrations. I can explain more in detail if you could give me a call but, in short, the FFL has provided letters indicating that Addyston PD has plan to purchase machine guns (some of which are belt fed currently in use by the U.S. Armed Forces - not a typical firearm used by police departments),” his email reads.
“My concern for the moment is there has been a request for 64 machine guns for demonstration over the past year which is a rather large amount. Thus far it appears the FFL has in their possession approximately 22 and a pending request for several more which are on hold by me for the moment. Also, I have already found some of the machine guns for sale on gun broker and arms lists and being sold as new in the box. Meaning, they have not been fired leading me to believe the intended purpose was not to demonstrate for the police department.”
The investigator asked LaCourse to call him, the email states: “I came to you to help ensure confidentiality for the moment and I am assuming that you would likely know if the PD has spent $200,000 or more on machine gun purchases for demonstration.”
Addyston’s internal investigation concluded the chief took money donated to the village, kept the record of the contribution off the books, created phony purchase orders to legitimize the purchase of the guns and bullets he purchased via cashiers checks, and then transferred the machine guns to third parties, who in turn sold the weapons.
The cost of one type of machine gun ordered by the chief was about $2,100, village records show, and when he transferred it, the price of the weapon shot up to $13,000 for resale because only law enforcement can acquire such weapons, village officials say.
They tell us they found some of the guns and all of the bullets at the police department and have since returned the contraband to federal authorities, but most - more than 50 - already had been transferred.
Steven Whitaker, spokesman for the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of Indiana, said Monday they cannot confirm or deny any pending investigations.
LaCourse was appointed chief of Addyston in October 2013, according to the city’s Facebook page.
He served as a part-time officer in Addyston for 18 years his his overall 30-year policing career, according to his biography on the village website.
FOX19 NOW recently asked the chief if he was under investigation of any sort.
He responded not to his knowledge and referred us to the mayor.
Addyston’s council has appointed Don McWhorter the interim chief.
