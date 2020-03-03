After 2 weeks of pounding, Leaning Tower of Dallas is down

People gather to watch the demolition of the so called "Leaning Tower of Dallas" as a wrecking ball works to topple the structure north of downtown Dallas, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The still standing structure is part of an 11-story building that found a second life online after surviving a first demolition attempt. The former Affiliated Computer Services building inspired jokes and comparisons to Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa when a Feb. 16 implosion failed to bring down its core. The company that engineered the blast said some explosives did not go off. (Source: AP Photo/LM Otero/AP)