Car reported stolen by Tamaya Dennard crashes into East Walnut Hills house: docs

EAST WALNUT HILLS (FOX19) - A vehicle former Cincinnati City Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard reported stolen last month crashed into an East Walnut Hills home early Tuesday, police records show.
The incident was reported in the 1700 block of East McMillan Street about 1:30 a.m.
Two people inside the car were hurt and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center have non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Residents were inside the home at the time, but they were not hurt, police said.
Gerald Hounchell said he was asleep inside with his wife and his son when the crash woke them.
The incident remains under investigation.
The 2015 black, four-door Lexus ES 350 was reported stolen Feb. 13 from the parking garage at the Baldwin Building, 655 Eden Park Dr., between Feb. 7 and Feb. 13, according to police records released Tuesday.
The victim on the report is listed as Margaret Dennard, and Tamaya Dennard is listed as the person reporting the crime.
“Victim stated that an unknown suspect took her vehicle from inside victim’s garage without consent," the report states.
Dennard resigned from her city council seat Monday after federal charges were filed against her last week accusing her of exchanging her vote for money.
RELATED | Prosecutor, Ohio AG to seek suspension of Dennard from office if she doesn’t resign by Tuesday | Mayor Cranley says Dennard 'needs to resign’ if allegations against her are true | Cincinnati Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard tried to exchange her votes for money, feds say | 'Judgment is so easy’: Tamaya Dennard makes first comments following arrest
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.