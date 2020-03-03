Case of CPD captain charged with OVI returns to court

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The case of a Cincinnati police captain charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated is scheduled to return to court Tuesday morning.
A plea or trial setting is set for 8:30 a.m. in Clermont County Municipal Court.
Amanda Caton’s defense attorney, Steve Adams, has entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.
She was arrested early Feb. 9 at traffic stop on Loveland Miamiville Road in Loveland. It was captured on dashcam video.
The arresting officer said in the video her speech was slurred, her eyes were blood shot and she smelled of alcohol. She refused to take a breathalyzer.
Her lawyer has said there was no traffic violation and if she appeared drunk in the video it’s because she has a British accent.
He has filed a motion asking the court to toss out the video and requested a jury trial.
Caton’s police powers are suspended pending the outcome of the case, Cincinnati officials have said.
