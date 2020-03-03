Christ Hospital says patient placed in isolation, later discharged: ‘We do not have a confirmed case’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Christ Hospital officials put out a statement Monday evening to describe a situation in which a patient was admitted to the hospital.
The statement is co-signed by Mike Jennings, MD, VP and President of The Christ Hospital Physicians and Thomas Lamarre, MD, infectious disease specialist.
It emphasizes there is no confirmed case of coronavirus at the hospital.
“We do not have a confirmed case of COVID-19. Earlier today, as a precautionary measure, a patient who had recently visited a high-risk area was admitted to the hospital. Following CDC guidelines, to ensure the safety of the patient, as well as all our patients, guests and staff, the patient was placed in isolation. The Cincinnati Health Department and The Ohio Department of Health have been notified of this patient’s admission and we continue to work closely with them on the management of this patient. We will provide additional updates as they become available.”
The hospital issued a follow-up statement an hour after issuing the first statement:
“The patient tested positive for a common respiratory virus. They were clinically stable and we discharged them home this evening. They will be followed up in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health and according to CDC guidelines.”
On Monday, Washington state health officials announced four more deaths, bringing the total count of fatalities in the U.S. to six.
Ninety-one confirmed cases have now been reported in 10 states.
Reports from last week indicated the state of Ohio has more than 200 people under ‘public health supervision’ for coronavirus, but no confirmed cases.
