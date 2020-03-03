Christ Hospital says patient placed in isolation, later discharged: ‘We do not have a confirmed case’

“We do not have a confirmed case of COVID-19. Earlier today, as a precautionary measure, a patient who had recently visited a high-risk area was admitted to the hospital. Following CDC guidelines, to ensure the safety of the patient, as well as all our patients, guests and staff, the patient was placed in isolation. The Cincinnati Health Department and The Ohio Department of Health have been notified of this patient’s admission and we continue to work closely with them on the management of this patient. We will provide additional updates as they become available.”