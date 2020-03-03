Councilwoman Amy Murray to resign Wednesday, Betsy Sundermann sworn in

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Councilwoman Amy Murray said she will resign Wednesday and her replacement, Elizabeth “Betsy” Sundermann, will be sworn in.
It will happen at 7:30 p.m. at Cincinnati City Hall.
Murray announced last month she was stepping down midway through her second term to accept a job in the Trump administration.
Last week, the Hamilton County GOP recommended Sundermann, a probate judge, take her seat for the rest of her term.
Sundermann, the GOP says, is “a longtime lawyer, magistrate, activist and community leader in the city’s west side.”
Murray designated Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman and Councilman Jeff Pastor to select her replacement.
