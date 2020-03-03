Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert added 20 and the Utah Jazz began a four-game trip with a 126-113 win over the short-handed Cavaliers. Cleveland dressed only nine players because of injuries and used just seven. Donovan Mitchell added 17 points for the Jazz, which made 20 3-pointers. Utah was flat for long stretches against Cleveland's depleted roster. The Jazz didn't put the Cavs away until midway through the final quarter, when Bogdanovic hit a pair of 3-pointers. Collin Sexton scored a career-high 32 points for the Cavs and Kevin Love added 22.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Eugenio Suárez was playing in a swimming pool with his children at home in Pinecrest, Florida in January and decided to dive into the shallow half. The Cincinnati Reds third baseman hit the bottom of the pool and wound up with a shoulder injury that has set him back in spring training. Suarez tore cartilage in his right shoulder and had surgery. He's progressed to taking infield practice, playing catch and hitting in the batting cage. It's unclear how long it will be until he can play in a game.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The opening of Ohio State's spring practice likely begins an audition for the team's young quarterbacks. Coach Ryan Day got an initial look at Jack Miller and C.J. Stroud in the first of 15 practices that culminate in the spring game April 11. The highly touted freshmen are early enrollees and are expected to compete initially to back up Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields, who will be eligible to leave for the NFL after one more season. Fields led the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record and an appearance in the playoff semifinals last season.
UNDATED (AP) — Kansas is the unanimous No. 1 in a week of upheaval in the AP Top 25. The Jayhawks received all 64 first-place votes from the media panel in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only teams to hold their place after a week in which nine Top 25 teams lost to unranked opponents. Dayton has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1955-56 after stretching its winning streak to 18 games. Virginia, Illinois and Wisconsin moved into the poll. West Virginia, Colorado and Texas Tech fell out.