2 hospitalized when stolen car crashes into East Walnut Hills house

2 hospitalized when stolen car crashes into East Walnut Hills house
A car reported stolen crashed into a house on East McMillan Street in East Walnut Hills early Tuesday, sending two people inside the car to the hospital, Cincinnati police said. No one inside the home was hurt. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | March 3, 2020 at 4:15 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 4:16 AM

EAST WALNUT HILLS (FOX19) - Two people were hospitalized after a stolen vehicle they were in crashed into an East Walnut Hills home early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said.

The crash was reported in the 1700 block of East McMillan Street about 1:30 a.m.

The people taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center have non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Residents were inside the home at the time, but they were not hurt, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.