‘I wasn’t giving up without a fight!’: 92-year-old Cleveland man goes toe to toe with armed carjackers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the men who beat and carjacked an elderly man while he was on his way to church.
Every Sunday morning, 92-year-old Norval Storvall goes to community A.M.E. Church on Lexington Avenue for breakfast and service, but this past Sunday, his routine screeched to a halt.
“So I’m getting out going to the church and all of the sudden they run up in the driveway. All of the sudden they took this gun, and you know, attacked me,” Storvall told 19 News.
Storvall says two masked men pointed a gun at him and demanded his keys. When he said no, they pushed him down and started beating him
"They knocked me down with a force and started beating on me,” he said. “I was trying to fight them kick them and everything else. I was gonna fight as long as I could and that wasn’t very long.”
The elderly army veteran gave the thieves all he had, but during the fight, they got his keys and took off in his gray Toyota Rav4.
“I wasn’t giving up without a fight,” Storvall said. “I don’t know why I wasn’t afraid. I said I must be crazy myself."
After the carjackers took off he managed to get himself up and go get help.
“I don’t even know how, most of the time I have to roll over, but I just got up. I don’t know what was the matter with me, I got up!”
Storvall says police found his car Monday, but the thieves were long gone and are still on the run.
“I hope they catch them,” he said. “They need to be taught a lesson that they just can’t do things like that and get away with it."
Storvall says if the men were sincerely sorry for what they did he would even welcome them into his church.
