Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-GROPING ALLEGATIONS
Suit dismissed over Indiana attorney general groping claims
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Indiana’s attorney general by four women who say he drunkenly groped them during a party. Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill has denied the allegations and his lawyers argued the women didn’t have a valid case for sexual harassment under federal law because they all worked for state government's legislative branch while Hill is an elected officer of the executive branch. Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson wrote in Monday’s ruling that the women described “disgraceful and reprehensible conduct” but the allegations didn’t meet the legal standard to establish a violation of federal law. Hill said in a statement that he was grateful for the ruling and looked forward to continuing as attorney general.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BUTTIGIEG
Inside the final month of Buttigieg's historic campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg opened February by sharing victory with one of the Democratic Party's best-known figures and ended it with a humbling defeat at the hands of another. Yet Buttigieg's unlikely path over the last 30 days exceeded virtually everyone's expectations of his presidential ambitions. The openly gay 38-year-old whose name most voters still can't pronounce formally suspended his White House bid Sunday. Buttigieg endorsed his rival Joe Biden and appeared with him in Dallas on Monday night. The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor won over Iowa as a fresh-faced Democrat with a pragmatic Midwestern message backed by an aggressive strategy to reach voters in overlooked rural communities.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-HEALTH CARE
Indiana hospital bill proposal rolled back amid protest
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have rolled back a proposal that could cut how much insurance companies pay for medical services performed at offices located away from a hospital's main campus. That action came after hundreds of doctors and nurses descended Monday on the Statehouse as Indiana hospital officials protested the payment limitations that had been added last week to a wide-ranging bill that Republican legislative leaders have touted as steps toward controlling ever-growing health care costs. Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor says the billing proposal would cause hundreds of millions of dollars in hospital cuts and lead to loss of medical services.
SUBWAY SPOKESMAN’S ASSOCIATE
Judge overturns porn conviction of Jared Fogle associate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has overturned the child pornography conviction of an associate of disgraced former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle who had provided evidence that led to a criminal case against Fogle. U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Walton Pratt ruled that the defense attorney for Russell Taylor was ineffective because attorney Brad Banks failed to challenge three charges not supported by the legal facts of the case against Taylor, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2015 for producing pornography. The Indianapolis Star reports that Pratt vacated Taylor's conviction, setting the stage for a possible new trial. Fogle is serving a 15-year prison sentence.
ABORTION-INDIANA
Judge: $180,000 legal bill due after abortion law challenged
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge ordered the attorney general's office to pay the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana a total of $182,499 on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky for successfully challenging the 2016 genetic abnormality abortion law enacted by now-Vice President Mike Pence. The law would have banned abortions sought because of a fetus' genetic abnormalities, genetic diseases or physical deformities. The Northwest Times reported Indiana has paid more than $3 million to the ACLU between 2011 and 2020 following the group's successful challenges to unconstitutional state laws.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BUTTIGIEG'S-IMPACT
Buttigieg's White House bid ensures place in LGBTQ history
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Buttigieg’s presidential candidacy has ended far short of its goal. But it will likely go down in history books as proof of the remarkable advances made by LGBTQ Americans in their quest for equality and acceptance. Activists are hailing the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, as a trailblazer for being the first openly gay candidate to mount a major campaign for the White House. And they predict he'll be an inspiration for future waves of LGBTQ candidates at every level of U.S. politics. Buttigieg battled Bernie Sanders to a virtual first-place tie in the Iowa caucuses, but suspended his campaign after a poor showing in South Carolina.
CAITO FOODS-LAYOFFS
Fruit, vegetable distributor Caito to cut more than 300 jobs
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fruit and vegetable distributor Caito Foods is cutting more than 300 jobs at its Indianapolis operation following the loss of a significant contract. Caito Foods said in a federal WARN Act notification sent Thursday to Indiana officials that 333 workers would lose their jobs with its Fresh Cut business by May. The Indianapolis Star reports that the notice says those layoffs stem from the "recent unforeseen cancellation of a customer contract that makes up the majority of our Fresh Cut business." Caito's Fresh Cut business division operates out of a facility on Indianapolis' far east side.
HOG FARM TENSION
Indiana hog farm opposition signs painted with obscenities
DENVER, Ind. (AP) — A dispute over a large hog farm in northern Indiana is getting nasty. The Kokomo Tribune reports that yard signs opposing the Miami County farm were removed and then returned with obscenities painted on them. Sheriff Tim Hunter says investigators don't know who did it. The farm in Denver will house more than 4,600 animals and create a lot of manure. Sherri Gasaway, who lives nearby, is leading a lawsuit against the project. She and about 30 other residents have formed an opposition group. Gasaway says, “We’re in this for the long haul.”