Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati City Council member has resigned, less than a week after being indicted on federal charges alleging that she tried to sell her vote. Democrat Tamaya Dennard said Monday in a statement released by her attorney that she was stepping down immediately “with great sadness.” Dennard said she didn't want to be a distraction from the work that needs to be done for the city. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters on Sunday had given her 48 hours to resign or face potential state charges. Dennard at first resisted resigning, saying “judgment is so easy” and that she sought due process.