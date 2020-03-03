NB I-71/75 closed at Buttermilk Pike, 2 semis crash

FORT MITCHELL (FOX19) - Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down at Buttermilk Pike due to a crash involving two semi tractor-trailers early Tuesday, Kenton County dispatchers said.
One of the semis overturned in the collision that occurred just after 3 a.m., so the highway will remain closed for several hours, they said.
No injuries were reported.
It’s not clear if anything spilled from either semi, dispatcher said.
Detour around the area by taking Buttermilk Pike to Dixie Highway to Kyles Lane to return to northbound I-71/75.
Or, you can take eastbound I-275 to northbound I-471 to reach downtown Cincinnati across the Big Mac Bridge. From there, veer onto westbound Fort Washington Way west to return to northbound I-75.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on FOX19 NOW Morning News and all our digital platforms.
