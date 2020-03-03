1 person under investigation for possible coronavirus in Ohio, Department of Health says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A person in Ohio is being investigated for a possible case of COVID-19, or coronavirus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The person has been tested, and their laboratory results are reportedly pending.
The ODH announcement comes as it begins a process of providing regular updates every weekday by 2 p.m. on any confirmed coronavirus cases or persons under investigation.
Persons under investigation, an ODH designation, exhibit symptoms of respiratory illness and, within 14 days of the start of symptoms, ether traveled to China or have been in close contact with a person known to have the virus.
ODH still lists the number of confirmed cases in the state at zero. Ohioans, the department says, remain at low risk.
“We want to be as transparent as possible when it comes to giving the latest information about COVID-19,” ODH Director Amy Acton, MD, MPH, said. “Ohio stands prepared, and we have taken a very aggressive approach to make sure we are ready if a case does happen in Ohio.”
According to ODH’s website, seven people have been investigated and tested for coronavirus, and those tests have come back negative.
A total of 212 people are under public health supervision in the state. These people are not symptomatic but have traveled to China.
As of March 2, six people have died in the U.S. from the virus.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.