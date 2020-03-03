Search for shooting suspect closes schools in Rising Sun

RISING SUN., Ind. (FOX19) - The search for a shooting suspect early Tuesday shut down schools in Rising Sun, district officials say.
Indiana State Police were called to assist the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office with a shooting investigation on State Route 262 about 6 a.m., said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, police spokesman.
“We are officially allowed to disclose that there was a shooting in Ohio County and the suspect is still at large. Please be aware of your surroundings and do not leave kids alone. Thank you,” Rising Sun Community Schools said in a Facebook post.
Sheriff’s officials declined to release details.
