Springboro Junior High School sub accused of threatening to shoot students

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (FOX19) - A substitute teacher at Springboro Junior High school apologized after the sub allegedly made an inappropriate comment to a classroom of students Tuesday.
“The comment used some or all of the following words, ‘If you do not complete this assignment, I will shoot you,’” according to a letter sent to parents and guardians from Principal Jon Franks.
A student reported the comment to administrators and the substitute teacher was removed from the classroom and questioned.
Principal Jon Franks says the teacher was asked to leave the building and did so voluntarily.
“The substitute teacher recognized the appropriateness of the comment and apologized. An internal investigation has been conducted by the district, with the Springboro Police Department having been made aware,” Franks said.
The comment was not deemed a credible threat, Franks says, and no weapon was found. The school was not placed on lockdown.
The Educational Services Center, which provides substitutes, was informed about the incident.
“We here at Springboro Junior High School, and across the district, appreciate the willingness of our student, who immediately alerted a staff member, to feel confident in following a 'See Something, Say Something’ mentality, which is promoted across Springboro Schools,” Franks said.
