State auditor: 3 at Cincinnati Police must repay $17K in over-payments

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - State Auditor Keith Faber issued a $17,582 finding for recovery for overpayments against three members of the Cincinnati Police Department in the city’s latest audit out Tuesday.
Findings for recovery are assertions public money was misspent and must be repaid.
“Misrepresenting timesheets for personal gain is completely unacceptable, especially for law enforcement officials paid by taxpayers,” Faber said in a news release.
“I commend the city’s recent enhanced internal audit team for helping uncover this abuse; the city must continue to identify issues like these that unnecessarily allow a few bad apples to reflect negatively on the majority of hard working city employees.”
An internal investigation by the city found that the city paid Sgt. Brian Coates and Officers LaKisha Gross, and Darren Sellers for the following hours, which they never worked, Faber said:
· Between January 19, 2017, and January 19, 2018, the city paid Coates $6,734 for 22 days in which he was absent from work and did not use available leave.
· Between May 5, 2018 and April 6, 2019, the city paid Gross $8,692 for 215.48 hours over 54 days that she arrived to work late or left work early but did not use available leave time.
· Between May 5, 2018 and March 5, 2019, the city paid Sellers $2,156 for 62.2 hours over 19 days where he arrived late for work but did not use available leave.
All three worked in CPD’s Criminal Investigations Section and came under internal investigations for allegedly falsifying paperwork about their pay and/or time off, police records show.
The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office told police they declined to prosecute in all three cases, according to internal investigation reports.
Gross was “dismissed” from CPD in December; Sellers retired in October and Coates retired in 2018, their personnel files show.
In December, Gross asked the union that represents Cincinnati police to file a grievance on her behalf so an independent arbitrator can review the facts of the case and compare her discipline with how previous similar cases were handled, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. The FOP grievance committee agreed to file the grievance on her behalf.
Now, Gross is coming back to work at the police department, according to Faber’s statement.
“In a settlement agreement with Gross upon her return to work on May 17, 2020, she will repay the city $8,692 via payroll deduction from her bi-weekly paycheck, spread evenly over 39 pay periods,” it reads.
“The city is currently negotiating a settlement agreement for full repayment with Coates’s attorney and has sent a letter to Sellers demanding full repayment.”
A full copy of the City of Cincinnati audit report is available online.
Last year’s city audit found systematic problems with overtime at Cincinnati police and fire departments and in public works.
Auditors recommended changes and improvements in how overtime wages and compensatory time is handled.
