Turning partly cloudy this afternoon, stay mild

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Passing showers come to an end this afternoon. It will clear it out becoming partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50′s on Tuesday.
We stay dry and mild in the upper 50′s on Wednesday and Thursday, before cooler weather settles into the FOX19 NOW viewing area Friday and Saturday. On Sunday high temperatures will bounce back up into the 50s, and with some clearing the afternoon and evening should be nice.
Our next chance for some showers will be late Thursday and might mix in with wet snow on Friday morning.
At this point the weekend looks to be dry with rain returning Tuesday March 11th.2
