Hamilton County Public Health officials give update on coronavirus preparations
March 3, 2020 at 12:53 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 1:52 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Public Health officials gave an update on coronavirus preparations Tuesday afternoon.

The CDC’s preparedness list, issued for hospitals across the country, includes everything from hand hygiene to visitor protocol to environmental sanitation.

The Ohio Department of Health is posting its coronavirus reports daily, as opposed to Tuesday and Thursday.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio.

“All of the testing right now is still being done through the CDC, and it’s through the health department,” Andre Harris, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Atrium Medical Center said. “So the hospital and even a doctor’s office aren’t the best places to run to.”

Those who have mild should stay away from work or school," he adds.

