Xavier University president to retire after 20 years

NORWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - The president of Xavier University since 2001 has announced he will retire next year.
Rev. Michael J. Graham, SJ, is the university’s 34th and longest-serving president. He says he will end his tenure on June 30, 2021.
Graham reportedly made the announcement during the university’s annual Spring Convocation on March 2 at the Cintas Center.
“Why now, 2021? Here’s why,” Graham said in a letter addressed to Xavier Nation. “I will step down in 2021 because it is in the best interest of Xavier University for me to do so. And, because the University has never been stronger than it is now, it has therefore never been better prepared to attract a visionary and capable leader.”
The university says the process of selecting its next president has already begun and that it expects to have one in place by July 2021.
A search committee is being led by former board Chair and current Trustee Barbara Howard, Esq., Class of ’76, along with current board members Damon Jones, of Procter & Gamble, Class of ’97, and Walter Deye, S.J., rector of the Cincinnati Jesuit Community.
“We offer our most sincere thanks and deepest appreciation to Fr. Graham for his remarkable leadership and distinguished career. While the time ahead will certainly be used to say thank you to Fr. Graham, it is time to seek our next University leader. To be sure, we will hire a president who will carry on our Jesuit mission,” Howard said.
Graham’s legacy at XU includes the establishment of the Brueggeman Center for Dialogue, the Community Building Collaborative and the Eigel Center for Community-Engaged Learning, all part of his focus of integrating the university and its students into society by way of community service.
During his tenure, XU also added three new doctoral programs, created a School of Education and a College of Nursing and developed a Center for Population Health.
Graham presided over a wave of physical improvements to campus as well, including the Conaton Learning Commons, the new Smith Hall for the Williams College of Business, Fenwick Place Residence Hall, University Station for upperclass student residences, a renovated Alter Hall classroom building and the newest facility, the Health United Building, where health-related academics, wellness and fitness are housed in one location.
More information about Graham’s accomplishments and the search to replace him can be found here.
