Above normal temperatures until Friday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While we start your Wednesday out with some clouds, we stay mainly dry minus a sprinkle or two. Look for gradual sunshine Wednesday afternoon, breezy, and mild in the upper 50′s.
Our next chance for any rain will be late Thursday night, after a sun and cloud mix and temperatures in the 50′s once again Thursday afternoon.
Thursday night and Friday look for a spotty light mix with the emphasis on “light”.
Then a high of only 41 on Friday, with cool sunshine Saturday and warmer air arrives Sunday for a nice partly cloudy afternoon near 60 degrees.
Monday evening through Wednesday morning next week looks wet.
