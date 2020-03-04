Baby born to mother diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer is home from the hospital

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - James Benjamin Moerlein Jr., AKA Baby James, came home Tuesday after 40 days in the NICU, a family friend said.
Baby James’ mother was diagnosed with stage-4 breast cancer that spread to her bones while she was pregnant.
Kia said she visited the doctor several times complaining of pain and swelling, but doctors first believed it was pregnancy or hormone-related.
“She just said it was swollen and sore,” her husband James explained. “She didn’t feel an actual mass or lump.”
On New Year’s Eve, when the pain became so bad Kia had to the E.R.
Within a few days, a doctor told her she had breast cancer.
“I said, ‘We’re in the wrong room. We came here for back pain related to pregnancy, not metastatic breast cancer,’” James explained.
It turns out breast cancer can be missed, James says the doctors told him, especially during pregnancies.
After three girls, Baby James was brought into the world at 4 pounds 9 ounces.
Now at home, he’s 6 pounds seven ounces and the family friend said they are all doing well.
Kia has her third chemo treatment on Thursday.
