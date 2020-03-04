Decomposing body found in Delhi Township house fire

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A body “in the process of decomposition” was found after crews extinguished a house fire in Delhi Township, according to the fire chief.
A passerby reported the fire Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Tahoe Terrace.
Search crews located a body once the fire was knocked down.
Chief Doug Campbell says the victim is a female in her late 50′s.
Her son who lives with her was able to escape.
Chief Campbell says the son told neighbors and people nearby that his mom was inside the house.
The son is not under investigation, the chief said.
He says they are working with the son to try and understand what happened.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.