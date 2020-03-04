Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Man already imprisoned for raping, sexually abusing children facing new charges

Another victim came forward with allegations that Dan Broxterman sexually assaulted them when...
Another victim came forward with allegations that Dan Broxterman sexually assaulted them when they were younger than 10 years old, according to court documents.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A convicted child rapist already serving a minimum of 20 years in prison has now been indicted on additional charges after another alleged victim came forward.

Daniel Broxterman is facing four new counts of rape and a disseminating matter harmful to juveniles charge in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 10, according to Butler County court records.

The documents say the sexual abuse started in 2013 and lasted until around July 31, 2019.

Broxterman previously pleaded guilty to rape and sexual abuse charges for crimes that happened from 2014 to 2019, court records show.

A judge sentenced him to 20 years to life, according to court records.

Broxterman was brought back to court Tuesday to face the new indictment, Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Sheeham explained.

Butler County man sentenced to prison for raping, sexually abusing children

Back in 1990 and 1994, Broxterman was found guilty of gross sexual imposition.

His biological daughter, Jessica Huber, said she was one of his early victims. She was three at the time.

Huber said she thought he might change.

“You always hope that people can be rehabilitated or that they can be a different person, and it’s disappointing when they prove everyone right,” Huber said.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Briana Devost, 25, is charged with assault for attacking a 15-year-old girl.
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
Amanda Griffin
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say
Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) plays during an NFL football game against the...
End of an era: Bengals release long-time punter Kevin Huber

Latest News

FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
Someone stole Jeffrey Heft's Santa props, including his chair, his suit, and a restored sleigh...
Someone stole from Santa and he needs your help to track down his stuff
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Toddler found foaming at the mouth after mom ties blanket around his neck: Sheriff’s office
Dr. Abubakar Atiq Durrani outside the federal courthouse in Downtown Cincinnati with his lawyer...
Patients’ lawsuits against fugitive spine doctor can proceed, Ohio Supreme Court rules