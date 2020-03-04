Man already imprisoned for raping, sexually abusing children facing new charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A convicted child rapist already serving a minimum of 20 years in prison has now been indicted on additional charges after another alleged victim came forward.

Daniel Broxterman is facing four new counts of rape and a disseminating matter harmful to juveniles charge in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 10, according to Butler County court records.

The documents say the sexual abuse started in 2013 and lasted until around July 31, 2019.

Broxterman previously pleaded guilty to rape and sexual abuse charges for crimes that happened from 2014 to 2019, court records show.

A judge sentenced him to 20 years to life, according to court records.

Broxterman was brought back to court Tuesday to face the new indictment, Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Sheeham explained.

Back in 1990 and 1994, Broxterman was found guilty of gross sexual imposition.

His biological daughter, Jessica Huber, said she was one of his early victims. She was three at the time.

Huber said she thought he might change.

“You always hope that people can be rehabilitated or that they can be a different person, and it’s disappointing when they prove everyone right,” Huber said.

