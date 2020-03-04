Butler Co. man sentenced to prison for raping, sexually abusing children

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - After pleading guilty to rape charges, a Butler County man accused of sexually abusing multiple children will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.
Daniel Broxterman has been described as a pastor, a singer and a caretaker. Now he’s a convicted rapist in a case involving young children.
A Butler County grand jury indicted Broxterman in the fall of 2019 for a list of charges, including rape and gross sexual imposition.
Court records show the 56-year-old pleaded guilty to some of those charges as part of a plea deal on Monday.
Two men, who asked not to be identified to protect the children involved, each say that one of their loved ones was one of Broxterman’s victims.
One of the men says his daughter was only seven when the abuse started. The other man says his loved one was only four-years-old at the time of the assaults.
“It’s been really rough. She’s actually terrified of him now, so it’s been really rough," one of the men said about one of the victims. "She goes through a lot of mental issues.”
The victims’ relatives say Broxterman claimed to be an ordained pastor. Broxterman and his wife reportedly helped with a church daycare and took care of children at their home.
“The one thing I recommend is do a background check on people," a victim’s loved one said.
After years of abuse, some of the victims started coming forward. Records show they told both parents and police Broxterman had been touching them inappropriately and raping them while they were in his care, often doing it in places like public park bathrooms.
The crimes happened between 2014 and 2019, according to court records.
On Monday, Broxterman learned his fate in a county courtroom, where he was sentenced to 20 years to life.
“It is a huge weight lifted off of my shoulders and my daughter’s shoulders and my whole family,” the father of one of the victims said. "My daughter’s just happy that she doesn’t have to see him again.”
This is not Broxterman’s first run-in with the law. He was found guilty of gross sexual imposition in 1990 and 1994. His biological daughter, Jessica Huber, said she was one of his early victims. She was three at the time.
Huber said she thought he might change.
“You always hope that people can be rehabilitated or that they can be a different person, and it’s disappointing when they prove everyone right," Huber said.
Although they feel justice has been served, for the victims and their families, this is only the beginning.
“It’s justice for the families, but in all reality, there’s a lot of healing that has to be done now," one victim’s relative said.
Not only is Broxterman going to serve time in prison, he is now a registered sex offender.
Some of the victims are currently in counseling and receiving professional help.
Families of the victims said they have turned to BACA, or Bikers Against Child Abuse, for support.
The National Child Traumatic Stress Network also offers resources for families and caregivers.
